Toy show brings pre-pandemic normalcy for people in Pitt Meadows

A toy show in Pitt Meadows with people lining up even before it started, brought back the taste of pre-pandemic times to the city.

On Sept. 18, Mike Larsson, the city of Pitt Meadows’ fire chief and owner of Krypton Toys, organized a toy show at the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall.

“We were the sole organizers. We thought nothing had been put on for a couple of years due to COVID. In fact, toy shows happen every month at least somewhere or the other but there have been none anywhere because of COVID,” said Larsson.

A total of 40 vendors were at the show and over 450 people attended from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We opened at 9 a.m. but just before 9, there were already like 75 people in the line,” he said, about the queue formed by people that went on out on to the street.

“There was a lot of excitement in the air and it was just great to have it again and see all the collectors under one roof,” Larsson said.

In a social media post, city Counc. Nicole MacDonald said, “Come visit the awesome Toy Show at Heritage Hall today. Presented by locally owned and operated business – Krypton Toys. #pittmeadowsproud” and shared photos from the event.

Larsson, who opened the store in November 2019, had to shut down again in March 2020 due to the pandemic. He was however very grateful to the community support throughout the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, the community showed us love and support,” he said.

He is now hoping to host similar toy shows at least three to four times every year as he recognized that the demand for such a show was definitely there in the city.

