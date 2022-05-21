Transition event in Maple Ridge provided for students with diverse needs

Transition Resource Fair will be May 31 at Greg Moore Youth Centre

The Life After School Transition resource fair is coming up for students with extra support needs.

The event will be held at the Greg Moore Youth Centre, at 11925 Haney Pl. on May 31 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and students, youth, families, caregivers, support workers, and interested community members are invited to attend.

This event is put on by the LAST Committee to help students and young adults with diverse abilities prepare for the next stage of life, after they graduate from high school. Families with students who will be leaving school in the next five years are encouraged to attend, and see what resources are available in the community.

Representatives from a variety of local service providers and agencies – covering continuing education, employment, health, recreation, financial planning, transportation assistance and more – will be on hand with information about their programs and organization. They will answer questions and provide additional resources or contacts as necessary.

For more information email Shelli_silvestri@sd42.ca or see the website lastcommittee.org

A number of local organizations are involved in the LAST Committee, including School District 42, Community Living BC, the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services and more.

