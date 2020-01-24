Kirsten Funk, left, with registered psychologist Jennifer Mervin. (Contributed)

Trauma talk packs the ACT in Maple Ridge

What is Trauma? is the second of three free community conversations

What is Trauma?

That was the question being explored Thursday evening by registered psychologist Jennifer Mervin at a packed event hosted by the Community Action Table at The ACT Arts Centre.

Mervin talked about trauma specifically related to ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences, and the subsequent research that’s come out since then.

ACEs are potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood up to age 17.

Mervin taked about how trauma can be in the form of physical abuse, emotional abuse, emotional neglect, having a parent who is incarcerated, having a parent who struggles with mental health or addictions issues. Youth that face things like violence, discrimination or bullying.

READ MORE: Overdose action team still considers low barrier an option

“Any kind of trauma you can possibly think of while your brain is still growing and developing as a young person,” said Mervin.

Mervin is pleased that the topic of trauma is gaining more and more attention across the province.

Her Maple Ridge presentation was at capacity and a waiting list to get in.

Mervin said trauma really disrupts neuro-development and the nervous system.

But, she said, there is a lot of hope.

RELATED: Evening on Maple Ridge wharf for overdose victims

“All of this neuro-scientific evidence, all the neuro-imaging studies tells us that our brains have an incredible amount of neuro-plasticity and actually wants to heal,” said Mervin.

And, Mervin said, there are many paths to healing and resetting our brains.

“We can actually reset some of those with healing journeys and therapies, meditation, connecting with nature and exercise,” said Mervin.

Kirsten Funk, of Maple Ridge, was one of four panelists with lived experience who shared the stage with Mervin following her talk.

Funk lost her sister at a young age and went through, “some really serious stuff as a result of this trauma”.

“For me, it was finding my purpose, gaining control of my life again and doing the hard work through counselling to find healing to my traumas,” she said.

Funk believes there is a huge stigma around trauma and mental health, even though, she said, almost everyone experiences some form of struggle with mental health issues at some point in time in their lives.

For the past five years Funk has been an advocate for youth and access to appropriate mental health services.

“As a peer support worker I connect to other youth often through shared lived experiences,” said Funk.

“Meeting them where they are at, offering hope, kindness, love, compassion, this provides an unmatched unlimited pathway to help,” she said.

Mervin would love to see Maple Ridge work towards becoming a self-healing community so that people can build compassion and a heart for people who struggle with mental health, with addiction, with homelessness, and prostitution. Because it’s those people, said Mervin, who have experienced profound trauma.

She thinks that if people can understand how the brain is affected and that, “this isn’t someone’s choice or poor behaviour”, then we can treat one another with compassion and kindness.

“That’s actually one of the ways that we get better,” she said.

What is Trauma? is the second of three free community conversations that will be taking place in Maple Ridge.

Mervin’s talkwas followed by a 45 minute question and answer period with the four panalists.

There was also a resource fair in the lobby of The ACT beforehand.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Children read to therapy dogs at Langley library

Just Posted

UPDATED: Two seeking Liberal nod in Ridge, Mission

No dates yet for candidate selection process

Trauma talk packs the ACT in Maple Ridge

What is Trauma? is the second of three free community conversations

Hall Of Fame induction is a feather in the cap, says proud Walker Sr.

Son will be inducted into hall of fame with 76.6 percent of vote

Langley brewery renames beer as tribute to local Vegas shooting victim

Maple Ridge’s Jordan McIldoon, one of 58 killed in 2017 mass shooting, remembered by Five Roads

Possibility of flooding after heavy rains predicted for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Rain supposed to ease in the afternoon

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘I would not go’ to China says B.C. traveller concerned about coronavirus

Alice Li said she goes to China every other year but would scrap any travel plans

Royal Canadian Legion expels B.C. member for wearing unearned military commendations

‘Stolen valour is stolen service and it’s just totally wrong’

‘Latte-sipping urbanites’ need to realize value of mining in B.C., association head says

Industry generates a total of $3.9 billion in sales of goods and service across the province

B.C. man rescued after getting trapped headfirst in well as water level rose

The rescue involved crews from Oak Bay and Saanich

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

Mud slide prompts evacuation in Burnaby as rain saturates southern B.C.

About 20 metres of a five to six-metre high wall gave way

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

Most Read