Tree climbers to invade Maple Ridge Park for B.C. competition

Look up, way up in the trees this weekend in Maple Ridge Park to catch the British Columbia Tree Climbing Competition.

Tree climbers from all over will be converging on the park to showcase their tree climbing talents.

The event is hosted by the Pacific Northwest International Society of Arboriculture, PNW-ISA, a member organization for arborists and urban foresters. Since 1979, the society has brought together professionals from Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia with a mission of fostering a greater appreciation of trees and promoting the professional practice of arboriculture through education, research, and technology.

All of the society’s tree climbing competitions have been on hiatus for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year there will be five competitions: Boise, ID; Portland, OR; Puget Sound, WA; Coeur d’Alene, ID; and in Maple Ridge, BC.

Top climbers from each of the the regional competitions will earn reserved spots at the PNW-ISA Tree Climbing Championship held during the Annual Training Conference in Coeur d’Alene, ID, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

The top female and male climbers will also have an opportunity to claim the title of champion and represent PNW-ISA at the International Tree Climbing Competition from Sept. 9-11 in Denmark.

The British Columbia Tree Climbing event begins with a gear check from 12-6 p.m. on July 8, with the competition running from 8-6 p.m. on July 9 in Maple Ridge Park, at 13180 232 St. in Maple Ridge.

