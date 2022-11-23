Hang a decoration on the Tree of Memories at the Maple Ridge Cemetery. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge Cemetery

Continues annual tradition of hanging a decoration to memorialize a loved on

The Tree of Memories is back at the Maple Ridge Cemetery this holiday season.

At this time of year, many people reflect on time passed, and on those they have lost.

For the ninth consecutive year, starting on Dec. 5, residents are invited to the Maple Ridge Cemetery to hang a holiday decoration on the Tree of Memories in honour of a loved one.

Photos, messages or a simple ornament can be hung on the tree with care.

The cemetery is at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Rd., and ornaments can be hung from Dec. 5 to Jan. 3, 2023.

The ornaments can later be picked up, by Jan. 31, 2023, from the cemetery’s office.

For information call 604-467-7307 or email cemetery@mapleridge.ca.

Commmunity

