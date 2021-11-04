The Maple Ridge Cemetery will once again hold its annual Tree of Memories this year. (The News files)

The Maple Ridge Cemetery will once again hold its annual Tree of Memories this year. (The News files)

Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge cemetery

Annual tradition of hanging a decoration in memory of a loved one

Maple Ridge residents are being invited by the city to come to the Maple Ridge Cemetery for an annual tradition of remembrance.

Starting on Nov. 30, people can hang a holiday decoration on a tree, in memory of a loved one. Photos, messages, or a simple ornament can all be hung on the tree. This is the eighth year the cemetery has followed this local tradition.

The cemetery is at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Rd., and the public is invited to hang an ornament until Jan. 5, 2022. The ornaments will be collected by Jan. 30 at the cemetery office.

For more information, call 604-467-7307 or email cemetery@mapleridge.ca

READ ALSO: CP Holiday Train will be virtual again this year

READ ALSO: Donors needed to adopt a family in need for Christmas

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas holidaymaple ridge

Previous story
SHARE: Slough engulfed by colours of fall

Just Posted

Photo: CFSEU
6 people facing 27 total charges following Brothers Keepers gang investigation

Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Elliott Marshall blocks the net from a Aldergrove Kodiaks player during Wednesday Night’s action. (Kurt Langmann/Special to The News)
Flames lose to Kodiaks in back-to-back meetings

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

The Maple Ridge Cemetery will once again hold its annual Tree of Memories this year. (The News files)
Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge cemetery