Tree of Memories at Maple Ridge cemetery

Annual tradition of hanging a decoration in memory of a loved one

The Maple Ridge Cemetery will once again hold its annual Tree of Memories this year. (The News files)

Maple Ridge residents are being invited by the city to come to the Maple Ridge Cemetery for an annual tradition of remembrance.

Starting on Nov. 30, people can hang a holiday decoration on a tree, in memory of a loved one. Photos, messages, or a simple ornament can all be hung on the tree. This is the eighth year the cemetery has followed this local tradition.

The cemetery is at 21404 Dewdney Trunk Rd., and the public is invited to hang an ornament until Jan. 5, 2022. The ornaments will be collected by Jan. 30 at the cemetery office.

For more information, call 604-467-7307 or email cemetery@mapleridge.ca

