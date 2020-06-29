Thanks to his volunteer efforts to help raise money for ALS, in his dad’s honour, Colton Meaden has received a $2,000 scholarship. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Tribute to Dad earns Maple Ridge teen $2,000 scholarship

Colton Meaden was one of two acknowledged by the ALS Society of BC for his fundraising efforts

Colton Meaden will receive some financial aid to help him pursue his culinary studies.

The Maple Ridge teenager was one of two students who will receive money from the Cycle of Hope Lemon“aid”

Education Fund through the ALS Society of BC.

The fund was created in 2015 with a $12,500 donation from the Cycle of Hope Society to seed the Cycle of Hope Lemon“aid” Continuing Education Fund.

Recognizing that ALS affects an entire family emotionally and financially, this fund was created to provide financial aid to B.C. students whose parent is living with or has passed away from ALS.

“Since my dad was diagnosed with ALS our family has participated in the Walk to End ALS. Our team name is Team Cobra, after the car that my dad hand built. To date our team has raised $10,000.”

He plans to attend the culinary arts program at Douglas College, and his high school teacher and mentor had much nice to say about Meaden.

“Aside from Colton’s great work ethic, one other trait that really stands out is his extremely positive attitude. A positive attitude is not something that can be taught, and Colton certainly makes teaching an enjoyable and exciting experience,” said Trevor Randle, chef instructor Maple Ridge Secondary.

Meaden was joined by Marlee Wilson of Burns Lake in receiving a scholarship.

Each student received a $2,000 grant to assist in covering costs associated with their post-secondary education.

