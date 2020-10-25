Trick or treat if you dare at this Maple Ridge home

Brad and Stacey Lyle have their home decked out for Halloween

A skeleton, almost four metres high, gazes down at you with life-like eyes, as another, about a metre high, stirs a cauldron glowing green with bones.

They are both part of the spooky Halloween display that adorns the front lawn of Brad and Stacey Lyle.

They call it The Bone Yard, but the theme for the display is a witch’s coven.

There is a tribal witch, a garden witch, a traditional witch, a wicker man, a wax witch and a warrior witch that surround the home-made cauldron display. They call the tall skeleton Kane. A spider, about two metres wide and one and a half metres tall, is named Edgar.

“Every year we’ve done something here,” said Brad about the display at the house they’ve called home for the past five years.

However, he said, this is the biggest yet.

Brad admits he is somewhat addicted to researching ideas for Halloween displays online, which is where he found ideas for the Cauldron Creeper, that took him about six weeks to build.

He used polyurethane foam, some sand, sawdust and paint, to make a froth coming out of a plastic black cauldron that a skeleton is stirring. A motor on the back of the skeleton and another at the bottom of the cauldron, work together to animate the skeleton as he stirs his a pot full of bones.

The cauldron sits on a circular frame made of wire mesh and foam. It is illuminated with Halloween lights and logs from a fallen branch have been screwed into the mesh.

Fog from a machine hidden under a pile of skulls is piped into the bottom of the cauldron.

In addition, the Maple Ridge couple have 12 skeletons that they have altered to look even creepier. One is done using a “corpsing” effect where the skeleton was wrapped in a plastic drop-sheet before the sheet was melted to give the appearance of rotting flesh.

Brad even put acrylic resin teeth in some of the skeletons ’ mouths.

“A lot of stuff you can get inspired by looking at stuff online,” said Brad.

Also a projection of a skeleton band plays in the window of an upstairs bedroom.

The Maple Ridge couple get around two dozen vehicles every day that drive by the house and they have at least a couple dozen more people who are “repeat customers”.

Last year they created a funeral scene.

For Halloween night they will have a soundtrack playing that will have howling and the clanging of chains, among other eerie sounds.

“It’s creepy,” said Stacey.

Next year Brad wants to animate more of the skeletons including a graveyard digger and another with a lantern.

He buys items all year long for his displays, said Stacey, even watching videos to figure out the special effects and how to animate the display.

“It’s fun,’ said Brad.

The Halloween display is at 12795 227A St. Maple Ridge.

Brad Lyle put acrylic resin teeth in a plastic skeleton to make this witch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)