Two free concerts on Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Lunch and evening performances in Memorial Peace Park

There will be two opportunities to hear live music in Memorial Peace Park on Tuesday.

The Summertime Lunchtime Concert Series, which is organized by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, offers a free concert from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in Memorial Peace Park. On Tuesday, the performer will be BB Kate.

The evening brings the Twilight Tuesdays Pops in the Park, featuring performances by the Maple Ridge Concert Band. They will offer a mix of classical ballads and contemporary hits for music fans, as they watch the sun sut over the banstand.

Bring a lawn chair for this free event, which takes place from 7-9 p.m.

