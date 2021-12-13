Two Maple Ridge teens chosen for inaugural B.C. youth council

Two Maple Ridge teens chosen for council to provide direct and ongoing feedback to government on priorities and policies that matter to youth. (Government of B.C./Special to The News)

Two teens from Maple Ridge have been named to the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council.

Malia Mercado, and Yi Nuo (Emmy) Wang, both 16, along with Andrew Millage, 19, from Abbotsford, were named to the 18-member council that will provide direct and ongoing feedback to government on priorities and policies that matter to youth.

The inaugural council received more than 250 applications.

Mercado is a first-generation Filipino-Canadian secondary school student interested in supporting people who have experienced domestic violence and mental-health issues. She led her school’s participation in the Moose Hide Campaign, which challenges men and boys to stand up against violence toward women and children.

Wang is co-founder and co-president of her secondary school’s Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) chapter and she is the publicity manager for her student council. Wang is passionate about raising awareness on mental health, anti-discrimination, gender equity, and truth and reconciliation.

“We know that young people have their finger on the pulse of future issues, and that’s why it’s so important to give them opportunities to connect with government,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission.

“Congratulations to Malia and Yi Nuo from Maple Ridge, and to the council members across the province. I can’t wait to see what the future looks like when passionate and engaged people like you are at the wheel,” added D’Eith

The council will be chaired by Brittny Anderson, the premier’s special adviser on youth.

They will discuss issues that matter most to young people in areas such as education, employment, income, mental health and the environment. Issues affecting the Fraser Valley will also be brought forward to the council table.

“I’m looking forward to working with these remarkable young people to hear first-hand what is needed in the Fraser Valley to help improve their lives and opportunities,” said Anderson, noting that these young leaders represent some of the most community-minded young people in the province.

“Their input will make a difference for their peers and communities, now and for generations to come.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation was glad to see diversity reflected in the first council.

“The pandemic has exposed inequalities that we can’t ignore. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work with the council to tackle the pressing issues they care about, including building an economy that works for more British Columbians in every corner of our province.”

The StrongerBC Young Leaders Council, the ministry said, is part of the B.C. government’s commitment to an inclusive, innovative and sustainable economic recovery for B.C. residents.

Council members will serve one-year terms with the option to remain on the council for up to three terms.

The first meeting is planned for spring 2022 and will be held quarterly.

