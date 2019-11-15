Two Maple Ridge women of distinction nominated for award

Two women from Maple Ridge have been shortlisted for an award that celebrates how they make a positive difference in the world.

Sandi Temple and Marissa Stalman have been nominated for a Community Steward award at the third annual Women Influencers Awards, taking place Sunday in Coquitlam.

They were nominated by others in the community and had to undergo a two-stage, independent judging process.

They beat out more than 100 nominees from Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam and Port Moody to become finalists in their respective categories.

The judging panel was made up of 28 local leaders, influencers, politicians and business owners.

Temple was humbled to be nominated by her peers and surprised. She was nominated by Vicki Kipps, executive director for Community Services.

Temple raises money for Alisa’s Wish, an organization that helps children and youth in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation who have experienced or witnessed physical, emotional or sexual abuse.

She also raises money for the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association, which provides horse riding lessons to more than 80 adults and children experiencing physical, mental, emotional or social challenges.

She also supports Zajac Ranch, which provides camps for children and young adults with life-threatening or debilitating conditions.

Over the past five years, Temple has also arranged sponsorships for families receiving Christmas hampers.

She raised money for many a tournament and volunteered at the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation Gala for the past six years, as well.

“I think it’s pretty awesome, I think a room full of women is pretty empowering,” said Temple about the award ceremony.

“It’s not just about being nominated,” added Temple.

“It also brings more awareness to all the things that go on in the community that people raise money for.”

Stalman was deeply moved to learn she had been nominated.

“This organization recognizes so many incredible women that I felt like I had not yet made nearly a big enough difference to be considered,” said Stalman.

She was nominated by Stacey GoKool, who said that her efforts helping seniors in the province has made her an outstanding community leader.

GoKool said in her letter of nomination that Stalman is currently completing her masters degree in gerontology at Simon Fraser University and “is an influential advocate for seniors,” working closely with the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society and as the board vice-president for the B.C. Hospice Palliative Care Association.

Stalman, said GoKool, began dedicating her career to seniors at the age of 18, when she started working as a registered care-aide in long-term care homes before becoming a registered nurse with a bachelor of science in nursing.

She is past-president of the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society’s board of directors and a proud member of Maple Ridge’s Dementia Friendly Community Task Group.

Her current focus is on end-of-life care for those with dementia.

Stalman is also a published author and an accomplished speaker.

The awards are presented by the Women’s Collaborative Hub, a personal growth and empowerment platform for women to acknowledge, own and share their gifts.

It is a membership-driven, non-profit society that helps women connect with other like-minded women and support each others’ growth: both locally and globally.

WCH was founded in 2016 by Sandy Horton, Trish Mandewo, and Dana Harvey and has grown and evolved into a comprehensive platform for women to be empowered and to empower others through community events, webinars, workshops, training modules, mentoring, networking, and the signature Women Influencers Awards.

The awards were initiated in 2017 as a result of feedback from the Hub’s ‘World Cafe’ events, a safe place for women to approach topics that affect them in their community and to create action plans for change.

The goal of the awards is to recognize women who make a positive difference to those around them, whose achievements go beyond success in their personal and professional lives, and whose influence benefits our communities.

The awards also recognize and celebrate women in order to inspire confidence.

Noura Homes is the title sponsor of the event for the second consecutive year and the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Black Press Media, is a proud media sponsor of the event.

