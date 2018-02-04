A receipt from any business within the dotted green lines can be included in the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association’s Valentine’s Day contest. (Contributed)

Two prize packages for grabs in Maple Ridge BIA’s Valentine’s Day contest

Date night prize packages are worth $1,000 and $500

Win one of two date night packages in the I Love Downtown Maple Ridge Valentine’s Day contest.

From now until midnight on Feb. 13 if you shop at any downtown business you just write your name and phone number on the back of the receipt and put the receipt into any one of the 33 ballot containers located around town.

No minimum purchase is required for the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association contest, but alcohol and gaming/lottery purchases are excluded.

The top prize package is worth approximately $1,000 and the second package around $500.

All prizes have been donated by Downtown Maple Ridge merchants.

For more information call 604-467-2420 or go to downtownmapleridge.ca.

