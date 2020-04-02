(Flickr)

UFV student nurses offering respite to frontline nurses, care aides

Website helping to match volunteers with those who need help with daily errands

Student nurses are offering up their time, and helping hands, to their future colleagues.

The initiative is called Student Nurses for Nurses, and is meant to offer reprieve for nurses and care aides. A group of 45 student nurses from the University of the Fraser Valley have volunteered to run errands, get groceries, walk dogs and do other tasks so that those working through the COVID-19 pandemic can focus on rest.

Last week, they already had six nurses signed up, from Abbotsford, Langley, Chilliwack and the Tri-Cities area, and are hoping to match more students with nurses.

“While this initiative is off to a great start, we are still looking for more nurses and care aides to utilize our services,” says student nurse Julia Chalmers. “Our goal is to provide as much relief to as many nurses and care aides as possible in our communities within our capacity.”

READ MORE: Doctors trained abroad want to join front lines of COVID-19 fight in Canada

She has worked with her classmate Nicole Cusick to get the initiative going, following a suggestion by their professor Catherine Smith. A similar program is taking place at UBC, with medical students there providing relief to local doctors.

When Smith suggested it, they ran with it.

“We also felt very passionately about coming forward at a time like this to support our nurse mentors that many of us have worked with during our clinical rotations,” Chalmers says.

With classes limited to online learning, nursing students are unable to be in clinical practice right now.

“We wanted to continue to provide care and service to those in our community and uphold our core nursing values during this time of uncertainty.”

They have a website where nurses and care aides can sign up, including their needs, and they will be matched with a student nurse in their area. It’s a student-led initiative and separate from the school, notes Smith, and is “something positive and restores faith in humanity.”

The website notes that the program is operating separately from UFV and is following all the current guidelines set out by health officials.

The website to sign up is https://studentnursesfornurses.wordpress.com.

READ MORE: University of the Fraser Valley nursing students get hands-on learning in Sierra Leone

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusnurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’
Next story
MP Marc Dalton shares message of hope

Just Posted

MP Marc Dalton shares message of hope

MP’s message: These are challenging and unprecedented times both in Canada and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Madeline Merlo raises $10,000 for Food Banks Canada

The star from Maple Ridge livestreamed the concert on Thursday

WEATHER: Flurries, showers, clouds forecasted for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

IN IT TOGETHER: Maple Ridge woman offers series of wellness tips amid COVID crisis

An Albion meditation and mindfulness instructor suggests how to calmly get through a chaotic time

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district assessing student needs for virtual education

Teaching special needs students in virtual classroom “complex”

‘We don’t need this right now’: B.C. man breaks up road rage incident

Two men were throwing punches on Tillicum Road in Saanich on Vancouver Island

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

COVID-19: ‘The Ballad of Bonnie Henry’ recorded and released

LISTEN: Quick turnaround for song penned by B.C. Order of Canada musician Phil Dwyer

UFV student nurses offering respite to frontline nurses, care aides

Website helping to match volunteers with those who need help with daily errands

B.C. adding $300 to monthly income and disability assistance payments

‘Crisis supplement’ for COVID-19 for April, May and June

‘A matter of human decency’: Truckers’ union calls on gas stations, rest stops to fully re-open

Teamsters Canada wants feds, provinces to put pressure on facilities to re-open for transport workers

Migrant worker advocates blame feds, employers for COVID-19 outbreak at B.C. garden store

Migrant farm worker group calls on government for adequate health and safety requirements

Fraser Valley care home has two confirmed cases of COVID-19

Two residents at Mission’s Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence have been diagnosed

Most Read