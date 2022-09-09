<em>Solastalgic Soliloquy</em>, by Ayla Dmyterko, single-channel digital video. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

Solastalgic Soliloquy, by Ayla Dmyterko, single-channel digital video. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)

Ukrainian diaspora in Canada examined in new Maple Ridge exhibit

Opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 10, for Labour and Memory – Ukrainian-Canadian Contexts

A new exhibit at the ACT Arts Centre will examine Ukrainian migration to Canada.

Three artists – Ayla Dmyterko, Sonya Iwasiuk, and Darlene Kalynka – dove into their archival and family records to reflect on their individual ties to Ukrainian migration.

The exhibition called Labour and Memory – Ukrainian-Canadian Contexts combines the mediums of sculpture, installation, printmaking books, and moving image, to layer the past and present of Ukrainian-Canadian realitites and examine how migration has impacted Ukrainian culture in Canada.

Dmyterko will be combining performance, dance, poetry, and moving image to weave together threads of cultural knowledge and folk practices. Her moving image works choreograph snippets of memory into new imaginings of inherited stories.

Iwasiuk’s art includes painting, sculpture, and installation. Iwasiuk has worked with archival photographs of Ukrainians arriving at Pier 21 in Halifax. Her work also reflects her lived experience on prairie landscapes.

Kalynka uses printmaking and bookmaking to explore themes of labour, sacrifice, and women’s work. She travelled to her grandfather’s village in Western Ukraine, and through her work, shared the journey of her return to her homeland.

“Through sustained effort, the Ukrainian diaspora maintained many aspects of their traditions, yet all cultures change through time and circumstance. Raised in Ukrainian farming families on the Prairies, the artists now perform the labour of research and reflection to learn more about themselves and generations past. Each of the artist’s unique perspectives in Labour and Memory demonstrate the complexities of culture,” read the gallery’s description of the exhibition.

Labour and Memory runs until Saturday, Oct. 29, at the ACT Art Gallery, 11944 Haney Place. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10-3 p.m.. Admission is free.

The opening reception takes place Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. with artist talks by Kalynka and Iwasiuk.

READ ALSO: Canadian music icon Steven Page kicks off fun at The ACT on Sept. 30

ALSO: The ACT Arts Centre receives thousands in provincial funding for pandemic recovery

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tickets now available for Haney House Halloween

Just Posted

<em>Solastalgic Soliloquy</em>, by Ayla Dmyterko, single-channel digital video. (ACT Art Gallery/Special to The News)
Ukrainian diaspora in Canada examined in new Maple Ridge exhibit

Counc. Nicole MacDonald will be mayor of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Five-way race for mayor in Maple Ridge as nominations close

The Ridge Meadows Flames take on the Mission Outlaws tonight in a pre-season game, then next Friday in their season opener. (Contributed)
Maple Ridge, Mission Junior B squads meet tonight, then in season opener

Janis Elkerton (Special to The News)
Elkerton will run for Pitt Meadows city council