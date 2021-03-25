Lucky Lauridsen has been working with seniors since she was a 15-year-old candy striper. (Special to The News)

Lucky Lauridsen has been working with seniors since she was a 15-year-old candy striper. (Special to The News)

Unlock your noggin’s superpower

Lucky Lauridsen wants to help Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows seniors improve brain health

This past year has been trying for the mental health of many.

Isolation and worry are a nasty combination for anyone, and can be particularly harmful to the elderly.

Lucky Lauridsen, who has been involved with helping seniors for over three decades, is hoping to provide some valuable information through a free online presentation – Unlock Your Superpower and Fuel your Brain.

“This is going to be a fun, light-hearted workshop,” she said.

Attendees will learn what their super power is, the neuro-science behind it, and how it can be harnessed to improve brain health and overall quality of life, Lauridsen said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge author co-writes a collection of women’s inspirational stories

READ MORE: Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

“This power resides in each of us,” she explained.

“We have the ability to access and implement it at any given time. What seniors will learn are some simple skills and strategies they can use in their everyday life.”

Lauridsen said the skills taught can be part of a fun, proactive approach to managing brain health.

The presentation will take place on April 30 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

To register, people can email: info@agewisebusiness.com, or call 604-788-3058.

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Cyclings offered breathtaking views on local trails

Just Posted

Lucky Lauridsen has been working with seniors since she was a 15-year-old candy striper. (Special to The News)
Unlock your noggin’s superpower

Lucky Lauridsen wants to help Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows seniors improve brain health

Whether walking or cycling along the local roadways, trails or dikes, there are some stunning vistas to behold, said Lia Verker, who captured this recent picture along the Alouette River, with Mount Baker in the background. Send us your photo showing how you view this community, email to: news@mapleridgenews.com. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cyclings offered breathtaking views on local trails

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
Coming vaccinations a relief for teachers, front-line workers

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows firefighters, police, educators get ready for jab

Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows Community Service’s Sandi Temple has taken on a chauffeur role to help seniors get the jab. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

Sandi Temple has driven more than a dozen seniors to their injection appointments

MP Marc Dalton has petitioned the government to eliminate loopholes around medical cannabis production. (The News files)
Dalton petitions government to close medical cannabis loopholes

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP says existing system allows organized crime to thrive

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

VanVlack family of Whalley has been evicted from their townhouse after neighbour complained about special needs child making too much noise. (Submitted photo)
Whalley family evicted, says neighbour complained child with special needs is too noisy

Tenants advocacy group staged rally Wednesday on behalf of family of six

Most Read