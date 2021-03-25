Unlock your noggin’s superpower

Lucky Lauridsen wants to help Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows seniors improve brain health

Lucky Lauridsen has been working with seniors since she was a 15-year-old candy striper. (Special to The News)

This past year has been trying for the mental health of many.

Isolation and worry are a nasty combination for anyone, and can be particularly harmful to the elderly.

Lucky Lauridsen, who has been involved with helping seniors for over three decades, is hoping to provide some valuable information through a free online presentation – Unlock Your Superpower and Fuel your Brain.

“This is going to be a fun, light-hearted workshop,” she said.

Attendees will learn what their super power is, the neuro-science behind it, and how it can be harnessed to improve brain health and overall quality of life, Lauridsen said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge author co-writes a collection of women’s inspirational stories

READ MORE: Maple Ridge woman doing her part to help seniors get vaccinated

“This power resides in each of us,” she explained.

“We have the ability to access and implement it at any given time. What seniors will learn are some simple skills and strategies they can use in their everyday life.”

Lauridsen said the skills taught can be part of a fun, proactive approach to managing brain health.

The presentation will take place on April 30 from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

To register, people can email: info@agewisebusiness.com, or call 604-788-3058.