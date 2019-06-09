(Contributed) Christina Waschko and I playing around with video.

Untrending: Catching the video wave

Video streaming allows broadcasters to share with their online community in real time.

From Facebook Live to Instagram Stories and Twitter Periscope, video content has fast become a key part of social media engagement strategy.

The front-runner remains YouTube, with all of these social platforms offering user-friendly livestreaming video options in various forms.

Recently, LinkedIn joined the party, rolling out a beta test of its new livestreaming platform in early spring. Testing began in the United States, by invitation, and the feature is beginning to make its way onto Linked In feeds.

While it may be late to the party, LinkdIn is right on time to catch the video wave. Offering immediacy and intimacy, video streaming allows broadcasters to share with their online community in real time.

In an article by Tech Crunch, a major online publisher focusing on the tech industry, Pete Davis, the director of product management at LinkedIn said: “Video is the fastest growing format on our platform right now, and the one most likely to get people talking. Live has been the most requested feature.”

Users who are interested in the new feature can apply online through a contact form. It is not clear when LinkedIn Live will be available as a regular feature, but certainly that can be expected.

Part of what sets LinkedIn apart from other social media platforms is that it’s intended as a network for professionals. The primary user demographic is corporate. This means that LinkedIn Live will provide a livestreaming option in the social media space that will be more polished and information-driven than the more casual livestreams to be found on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

With nearly 600 million users, lively and engaging video content will definitely become an important part of a LinkedIn strategy.

READ ALSO: Happiness arrives like a hummingbird.

“When it comes to personal connection, video is more honest and emotional than posting a photo of yourself because we can see your eyes, which reveal a lot about your emotional state and we hear your voice and see your mannerisms,” said local videographer Christina Waschko, founder of Motherpreneur Productions.

“We can tell instantly if we like you, find you sympathetic or find you annoying, which is a big time-saver when it comes to doing business.”

In thinking about video for LinkedIn, consider the possibilities for offering industry insight and expertise, livestreaming conferences and product launches and announcements, or offering backstage glimpses of office life or production processes.

Whether you are choosing on-the-go video as a way to document for Instagram Stories or chat on Facebook, or a more polished approach to video production for IGTV or the new LinkedIn Live feature, it’s important to understand the basics of visual storytelling.

Waschko will be offering a non-technical presentation at the upcoming Women’s AM meeting on June Thursday, June 13, from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Fraserview Village Hall. She will cover the fundamentals of a short video shoot, basic uploading and editing tips, and how to look your best in a selfie video.

• To find out more or get tickets, visit www.womensam.ca.

Vicki McLeod is an author, TEDx speaker, and award-winning entrepreneur. She is a business and personal coach and consultant. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or find her at vickimcleod.com.

THSS winner donates $5,000 to charity

