Untrending: Deep bonds better than shallow ties

Would rather take time to get to know people

I recently had the opportunity to attend a business networking event. Let me say right up front, that I am not really a fan of networking. I have a mature business, and a stable revenue stream. Going to events to drum up customers and pitch my services and products isn’t a primary motivator anymore.

Even when my business was new, I found myself resistant to networking as a tool for growing business. Time is precious and while I am keen on relationships, I tend to like mine on the deep side. Most networking events are transactional at heart, and not really conducive to building enduring genuine relationships.

The guest speaker at this particular event was poised, energetic, and credible.

But still, I found the subject matter to be superficial, and the tone somewhat condescending. She offered advice on how to get the most of networking, focusing on the theme of building connections. The advice itself was sound, although the key message seemed to be that most of us don’t really know how to build and develop connections effectively and efficiently, whereas she did, and has the expensive car to prove it. I felt chided for not making the strategic most out of my meetups.

Perhaps social media is partly to blame.

The internet offers us a limitless pool of potential connections without the barriers of time and space. Via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn we can network 24/7. Online sales gurus would have us make millions by simply showing up, being ourselves, and digitizing our sales funnels. (Firstly though, we must buy into theirs.)

A media colleague and I recently had a discussion about this. He called it the “Levi Strauss approach.” During the gold rush, the ones who really made a killing were those selling pans, pickaxes and pants.

Personally, I like to take my time getting to know people. I’m motivated to connect by the simple human desire to belong. The contacts I have nourished, both online and off, are a treasured part of my world, a rich vein that runs deep and influences my life experience and my work.

Connection means much more than an opportunity to sell and be sold. I can’t view human relations as transactions. The fast-food friending frenzy of the internet can be a kind of fool’s gold, shiny and bright, but potentially worthless.

The real gold is found below the surface and we need to work for it.

Perhaps it has to do with age and stage, but I am fussy about where I spend the currency of my time and attention. I find myself drawn more and more to small personal gatherings, tea with trusted friends, time spent in nature, and the shared satisfaction of successful creative work.

If we must network, let’s do so knowing that we can mine for the real gold, and let’s ask those that seek to guide and lead us, online and offline, to bring us the real thing.

Vicki McLeod is an author, TEDx speaker, and award-winning entrepreneur. She is a business and personal coach and consultant. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or find her at www.vickimcleod.com.

Previous story
Looking Back: In earlier days, the community hall was the place to rock out

Just Posted

Liberal candidate’s election sign vandalized with blackface

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge candidate Dan Ruimy has defended Trudeau

School district supports students in climate strike

Organizers expecting large rally in Maple Ridge on Friday

Maple Ridge musician finds Fast Love in large supply

Latest EP released July 30

Three chances to see federal candidates in action

Public invited to all-candidates meetings for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Cops for Cancer arrives in Maple Ridge

Tour de Coast has raised more than $620,000 so far

VIDEO: Hundreds turn out to support logging truck convoy as it arrives in Vancouver

Truckers from Merritt, Quesnel, Prince George and more converge at UBCM convention

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

B.C. on track for housing plan, minister tells local governments

Opposition rejects claim that 22,000 units built or underway

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market to get a boost: forecast

Sotheby’s calls for gradual, tenuous recovery for top-tier market through fall

Maxime Bernier in B.C. gets applause inside, heckled outside at Surrey event

Maxime Bernier spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event inside Guildford hotel Wednesday

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Parents get C- for safe driving in school zones: BCAA

Annual survey suggests unsafe driving continues to put kids in danger

Groom allegedly steals bait bike on way to Kamloops reception

Kamloops police targeted bicycle thefts in the city and arrested eight men

Most Read