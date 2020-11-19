UPDATE: Hospice society in Maple Ridge to hold virtual candle-lighting ceremony

Time To Remember will honour the memory of those in the community that have passed away

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a virtual non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (St. George’s Anglican Church/Special to The News)

A candlelight ceremony in memory of people who have passed away will be completely virtual this year.

For more than 10 years people have gathered at St. George’s Anglican Church to light candles in memory of loved friends or family members who will be missed during the holidays.

The non-denominational event is called Time To Remember.

Initially the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society was going to hold two physically-distanced services at the church.

READ MORE: All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

However, ongoing changes to COVID-19 restrictions has forced them to cancel the in-person services.

“When we planned and started promoting this very special evening the current provincial orders were not in place,” wrote Lindsey Willis, executive director of the hospice society, online.

In a phone interview she said it was disappointing to have the cancel the in-house event, but it was something the society had been anticipating.

“The importance of that night is seeing others in the community that may be experiencing similar losses,” explained Willis.

READ MORE: Lighting candles for lost loved ones this holiday season in Maple Ridge

“So it normalizes grief for a lot of people and helps them to realize they are not alone,” she said.

An important part of healing, especially for those feeling isolated and alone and trying to deal with grief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event will still remind people that even though they are at home, they are not alone, added Willis.

Time to Remember will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The service will be available on St. George’s web-site that evening at stgeorgemapleridge.ca.

Photographs of loved ones can still be submitted to info@gardenhill.ca for a tribute slideshow.

To have someone light a candle on their behalf that evening contact Susanne at susanne@ridgemeadowshospice.org.

 

