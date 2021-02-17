Valentine’s Day pony express delivers lots of love

Second Shot drill team and their mini-horses tour Maple Ridge on Valentine’s Day. L to R: Julie MacMillan, Jesse, Darcey Bessemer, Renegade, Allison Geofroy, and Cash. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News) The mini-horses made quite a few new friends. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News) The horses were all dressed in their Valentine’s finest. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News) The horses warmed many a heart on Valentine’s Day. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News) The team visited many local businesses, and even popped by the fire station. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News) The pony express delivered lots of love. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News) Julie MacMillan said she the team hopes to repeat the tour next year. (Jennifer Naylor Photography/ Special to The News)

A trio of mini-horses and their handlers warmed many a heart on a cold Valentine’s Day in Maple Ridge.

Julie MacMillan said her drill team, Second Shot, held some mini-parades for local senior’s homes during the pandemic, which were well received, so they opted to go out this Sunday, to brighten what may be a lonely Valentine’s Day for some.

She was joined by Allison Geofroy, Darcey Bessemer, and photographer, Jenny Naylor, as well as mini-horses – Cash, Renegade and Jesse – who were decked out in their finest Valentine’s Day gear.

“Our first stop was at Royal Crescent Gardens seniors home, and after that we visits some of the local businesses,” she said. “We also made a few friends as we walked along.”

While it was the first time the team had toured Maple Ridge for Valentine’s, MacMillan said it won’t be the last.

“Giving back is something we all believe in very strongly,” she added.

“Bringing a few smiles on Valentine’s Day and showing kids the joy of giving is one of the small ways we are doing this.”

