Vancity’s Angel tree returns to bring joy to kids this Christmas

This year’s angel is Kinsley and the tree has been decorated by students from Glenwood elementary. (Andrea Sikora/Special to The News)

The Vancity branch in Maple Ridge works in partnership with Cynthera Transition House Society to provide new Christmas gifts to children and families struggling during this holidays season.

Gina LeBlanc, who is the account manager and founder of the Maple Ridge Community Branch’s angel program, explained that this program was one of the ways that the branch liked to give back to the community in partnership with its members.

“Covid has been difficult for most people, but especially for children who have faced domestic violence and abuse. It seems more important then ever to help families that need community support,” Leblanc said.

This year, the program is in its 15th year and this year’s angel is five-year-old Kinsley. Every year we have a staff member’s child decorate the tree with Angels. This year’s Angels were by children that attend Glenwood Elementary.

Members of the community are welcome to sponsor an Angel, or donate towards the gift purchases. All gifts are to be returned by December 11th so that we have enough time before Christmas to deliver them to the children.

Over the years, with the support of the community, the branch has provided gift packages to over 600 local children. Last year, the branch collected and donated to 26 children.

”We have 22 Angels that need our help this year. Please stop by our 228th branch, before Dec 10 to support this wonderful program by sponsoring an Angel,” said Leblanc.

