Vancouver-based artist’s chalk art around Pitt Meadows

City of Pitt Meadows commissioned Vancouver-based artist Elizabeth Cartagena’s chalk art to add some colour around the city during the city’s Canada Day celebrations.

Cartagena, who is an artist based out of Vancouver, was invited by the city to work on five chalk art pieces, including the city’s symbol, heron.

”Have you seen the amazing chalk art around town? Artist Elizabeth Cartagena added her talent to the community’s chalk art challenge! To learn more, visit http://pittmeadows.ca/canadaday. We hope you keep creating and please send photo’s of your finished work to events@pittmeadows.ca,” read a tweet from the city.

“Chalk art just presented itself to me during the pandemic; I found a box of unopened chalks in my apartment and gave a deadline to myself that if I don’t donate or throw it, I use it,” said Cartagena, a self-taught artist who has been experimenting with a variety of mediums from painting, drawing to sculpting even since she was three years old.

What started as a deadline or a challenge for Cartagena, has turned into a full-blown side hustle for her. So far, since October, she has done 95 chalk art pieces in and around Vancouver.

The city’s commission for Cartagena’s work received a very positive response from residents of Pitt-Meadows on the city’s social media page. The work received comments such as “This is one of the many reasons I love Pitt Meadows so much”, “Such talent! Awesome to share with us” and “There are so well done!”

Chalk art is Cartagena’s way to enjoy the outdoors, art and at the same time connect with people and bring some cheer to their day-to-day routines.

Cartagena has been putting out her work through social media and is hoping to get more commissions.

