Cast of <em>A Salute To Broadway</em>. (Variety Plus/Special to The News)

Variety Plus to salute Broadway in upcoming Maple Ridge production

Tickets on sale for A Salute to Broadway that takes place Friday May 26 and Saturday 27

A group of senior thespians will be saluting Broadway in an upcoming show in Maple Ridge.

In A Salute to Broadway, Variety Plus – a seniors group with the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society – will be giving a nod to Broadway hits like: Phantom of the Opera; South Pacific; Singing In The Rain; My Fair Lady; Evita; Cabaret; amongst others.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Variety Plus, that was originally formed in 2003.

The group, that currently has 24 members, puts on shows twice a year, featuring singing and comedy skits and on occasion dance groups from the seniors society also take part in addition to other guest performers.

Tickets are on sale now for A Salute to Broadway. The two hour show, including intermission, takes place at 2 p.m. on Friday May 26 and Saturday 27 at the Maple Ridge location.

There will be door prizes and refreshments available.

All ticket sale proceeds go toward supporting Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

Tickets are $12 each and available for purchase at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre at 12150 224 Street, and the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre at 19065 190B Avenue.

maple ridge

