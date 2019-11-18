Vice pres of Pitt Meadows Plumbing honoured at awards of excellence

Matthew Robinson won the Under 40 Excellence in Construction Award at the Vancouver Regional Construction Association’s 31st annual Awards of Excellence at the end of October. (Contributed)

Vice president of Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Ltd. has been honoured by the Vancouver Regional Construction Association.

Matthew Robinson won the Under 40 Excellence in Construction Award at the association’s 31st annual Awards of Excellence at the end of October.

Robinson is the second generation of leadership at Pitt Meadows Plumbing.

He was nominated by recommendations from industry peers and colleagues.

Sanjeev Dhillon from Procore, an industry leader provider of construction management software said Robinson is amongst the industry’s very best young leaders.

“An unsung hero whose passion and altruistic nature personifies the values of professionalism, empathy and commitment that makes for a lasting and meaningful impact on our industry and community,” said Dhillon in his recommendation.

Robinson dedicated his award to the entire Pitt Meadows Plumbing team.

He thanked everybody he works with adding that being part of the construction industry at this time is exciting.

Each year the awards recognize the best in the construction industry from the finest companies, projects and individuals.

Three Silver Award winners are selected in 15 project categories for their use of innovative techniques, new materials and/or exceptional project management. At the Awards of Excellence, one Silver Award winner from each category is chosen as the Gold Award winner.

In addition to the Gold Awards for project specific excellence, awards are also presented to member companies and individuals for outstanding accomplishments and to recognize innovation and commitment to safety.

