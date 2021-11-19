Vicuna Winter Show back in-person after pandemic pause

Jihwan Jin works on a scroll of his illustrations called Being Together. (Vicuna Art Studio/Special to The News)

Artists at Vicuna Art Studio will be showing off their talents at the upcoming annual Winter Art Show.

Between 45-50 artists taking part in the show including illustrator Jihwan Jin and painter Sherie Greenwood.

Jin has created a five metre long, one metre tall scroll of his illustrations called Being Together that will be featured in the lobby area of the studio for the show. Jin enjoys drawing everyday scenes from his memory, including bus stops, malls, and zoos. It took him almost four months to complete the scroll.

Being Together depicts a sense of community, explained Dhanha Lee, director of the Maple Ridge art studio, drawing many people and his signature toilets.

“Jihwan has an incredible sense of drawing in perspective. He also sculpts everyday objects with clay and paints them with vibrant colours. He especially enjoys sculpting toilets with detailed elements,” shared Dhanha Lee, director of the Maple Ridge art studio, adding that the artist can always be found drawing, no matter where he is or what time of the day it is. And, she added, he never draws the same scene twice, so each piece contains surprises for the viewer to discover.

Lee describes Greenwood as a passionate and skilled painter. Greenwood will have her painting called Waiting for Winter displayed at the show, a depiction of a blue jay and a cardinal from a photograph that took her around two months to complete.

John Gingrich, both Jin and Greenwood’s instructor at the studio, noted the frosty ice blue background and bare branches in Greenwood’s painting give a sense of approaching winter and the vibrant colour of the two birds allows them to stand out.

Greenwood enjoys painting animals and portraits and, said Lee, is not afraid to challenge herself.

“Her works are very detail-oriented, often done with fine paintbrushes,” she explained. “Sherie’s work is inspired by both famous people and people she knows personally. She often memorializes them by painting their faces with utmost accuracy.”

This will be the first in-person affair since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year they held a virtual show.

The show will feature paintings, seasonal art, small-framed art, art cards, and ornaments.

There will be live pottery and painting demonstrations during the show and door prizes, including a print of a painting of the winner’s choosing, a package of ornaments, and a package of cards.

COVID protocols will be followed during the show. No vaccine passport will be required, however, staff will be screening people entering the building, checking temperature, and for symptoms. Masks will be required.

The Vicuna Art Studio’s annual Winter Art Show takes place 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, and 10-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 11491 Kingston St., unit 1, in Maple Ridge.

For more information call 604-465-7526 or go to vicunaartstudio.com.

