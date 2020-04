A 84-year-old great grandma in Maple Ridge cheers front line health care workers (Dawn Romman/Special to the News)

An 84-year-old great grandmother has joined the evening cheer squad to salute health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis.

The granny is seen with two pots in hand banging and dancing to the noise and cheers heard in the Maple Ridge neighbourhood.

A 7 p.m. cheer has become a trend in many neighbourhoods where people come out salute health care workers during the evening shift change.

