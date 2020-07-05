VIDEO: Co-habitating with bears

Maple Ridge is home to a large bear population, and there are tips available to help avoid conflict

A News’ reader shared this photo of a bear playing peekabo at a Maple Ridge residence recently. It was submitted as part of The News’ Wildlife in Our Backyard photo contest. (Jan Andrew/Special to The News)

Bears are a regular part of life for those who live in Maple Ridge, especially the Silver Valley area.

To avoid unnecessary bear and human conflict, the BC Conservation and the city continue to warn residents to be bear aware.

Education programs being provided by the City of Maple Ridge and WildSafe B.C. have been instrumental in making sure people are taking the correct preventative measures.

Tips like keeping garbage secured behind locked doors in a shed or garage until collection day can be found on WildSafe B.C’s website.

“Anything with caloric value left outside is a problem,” said local conservation Sgt. Todd Hunter. “Bears are designed by nature to smell it from a long distance and they’ll find it.”

That can include everything from uncleaned grease traps to overflowing birdfeeders.

More tips to ensure wildlife and resident can co-habitat are also available on the City of Maple Ridge website.

