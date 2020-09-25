Halloween is too important an event to be cancelled because of COVID, says Langley’s Tanya Reid, who’s created a video to encourage safe ways of enjoying the festivities. (Facebook screengrab)

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Langley’s Tanya Reid posted video offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

A Langley woman refuses to let COVID dampen her Halloween spirit.

Tanya Reid showed her humorous side in a pair of short Facebook videos that she recently posted.

In the clips, she’s seen demonstrating some “so-called” safe ways for people to still hand out treats to ghosts and goblins on Halloweeen.

“Halloween is cancelled OVER MY DEAD BODY!” Reid posted, supporting Dr. Bonnie Henry’s, the provincial health officer, suggestion that the Oct. 31 festivities can still go ahead – but like so many things, it will “look different.”

The local mom refuses to cancel her favourite holiday, saying the use of creativity still makes distributing of candy to trick-or-treaters totally possible while maintaining social distancing.

As she points out, many kids will already be wearing masks as part of their costumes. If not, they can easily add one. So too should the residents handing out candy.

In her video, Reid demonstrates a few candy distribution methods – in true Canadian fashion – incorporating a hockey stick.

“We’re doing this safe, totally Canadian style,” she said, in one of her video clips lining up a few treats on her porch, then with a little stick action, shooting the candies at the kids. In the other, she suggests a little tamer method – putting the treat on the head of the stick, then outreaching her stick, she “taps” it into the visitor’s bag, bucket, or pillow case.

“But seriously,” she said, “Halloween is not cancelled. We’re Canadians. We’re tough. We’ve got this.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

HalloweenLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

Just Posted

City of Maple Ridge continues the hunt for new industrial land

Since 2014, 203 acres of industrial land has been designated for future employment needs

Fraser health sends letter warning of possible COVID exposure at Maple Ridge school

Parents of students at Yennadon Elementary were told an individual at the school has contacted virus

LETTER:

Catch much more BC Votes 2020 coverage from the Black Press Media in days and weeks to come

Langley man arrested in connection with $264,000 drug and cash bust in Grand Prairie

Police have warrants out for Christine Emes and Christopher Gilliat, also from Langley

Former Maple Ridge resident is a finalist for 2020 CBC nonfiction prize

Garibaldi Secondary grad, Jonathan Poh, writes about second-hand clothing stores in Value Village

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

VIDEO: COVID won’t dampen Lower Mainland woman’s Halloween spirit

Langley’s Tanya Reid posted video offering suggestions of how trick-or-treating might look for her

PHOTOS: 2nd calf in a month confirmed among Southern Resident killer whale pod

Center for Whale Research said they will eagerly await to observe the calf to evaluate its health

97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized from farm in Princeton

RCMP assisted as BC SPCA executed search warrant

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Father hopes journey to aviation-safety program inspires hope

Former South Surrey resident Greg Sewell hasn’t given up on quest to mandate older-plane retrofits

$250K reward offered as investigation continues into Sea to Sky Gondola vandalism

Police also asking for specific footage of Sea to Sky highway around time of incident

Trudeau ‘disappointed’ by RCMP treatment of Sikh officers over mask issue

World Sikh Organization of Canada said taking Sikh officers off the front lines constitutes discrimination

Most Read