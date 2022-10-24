VIDEO: Creepy characters take over Maple Ridge park to Celebrate the Night

Tahina Awan with Candy Bones Theatre wanders around Memorial Peace Park as an owl during Celebrate the Night festivities on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Children wait in anticipation to see if they are winners in the costume contest during Celebrate the Night festivities at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park Friday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Children wait in anticipation to see if they are winners in the costume contest during Celebrate the Night festivities at the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park Friday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) The winners of the group costume at Celebrate the Night on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A contestant in the costume parade wait to see if they are going to win a prize during Celebrate the Night in Memorial Peace Park Friday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) From left: Preston Wright, eight-month-old Enso Del Mundo Wright, and April Del Mundo, are dressed as astronauts. This is Enso’s first Halloween. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Glowing swings were a big draw for those attending Celebrate the Night in Maple Ridge Friday evening. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Wyatt Sword, 5, dressed as The Joker from Batman, aims a hoop at a witch’s hat, while playing games at Celebrate the Night in Maple Ridge on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Local artist Sandra Salon had jack-o-lanterns on display at Celebrate the Night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A Mandalorian, left, a character out of the television series of the same name, and a Storm Trooper from Star Wars, walk through Memorial Peace Park together during Celebrate the Night festivities. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Candice Roberts with Candy Bones Theatre wanders around Memorial Peace Park as an owl during Celebrate the Night festivities on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Clare Twiddy, lead vocalist with Raincity, a Vancouver-based funk band, performs at Celebrate the Night on Friday. The band also includes Kaylar Chan, Ryley Kirkpatrick, Sheldon D’eith, and Carson Webber. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Clare Twiddy, lead vocalist with Raincity, a Vancouver-based funk band, performs at Celebrate the Night on Friday. The band also includes Kaylar Chan, Ryley Kirkpatrick, Sheldon D’eith, and Carson Webber. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Kaylar Chan saxaphonist with Raincity, a Vancouver-based funk band, performs at Celebrate the Night on Friday. The band also includes Clare Twiddy, Ryley Kirkpatrick, Sheldon D’eith, and Carson Webber. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Kaylar Chan saxaphonist with Raincity, a Vancouver-based funk band, performs at Celebrate the Night on Friday. The band also includes Clare Twiddy, Ryley Kirkpatrick, Sheldon D’eith, and Carson Webber. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Lions, astronauts, firefighters, skeletons, witches, and Storm Troopers, were some of the odd characters that could be seen wandering through Memorial Peace Park Friday evening for Celebrate the Night.

Hundreds of people packed the park for the fifth annual event that this year included a new Light Up Playground, filled with LED seesaws, swings, and giant jacks, an onsite photo booth , and a Halloween Games Alley featuring a witch bowling game and toss a light hoop.

Fireworks, usually a highlight of the celebration, were cancelled this year because of the ongoing drought conditions.

Nonetheless, people enjoyed themselves for the full two hours, from 6-8 p.m. that the festival took place.

Vancouver funk band Raincity performed two sets for the crowds that packed the park. Unusual creatures also lurked around different areas of the park, including some intricate owls from Candy Bones Theatre and roving circus performers from NZR Productions.

The annual Halloween costume contest took place with prizes for: best costume in different age groups; best group costume; and best overall costume.

Cornerstone Supernatural were onsite with their devices that search out the paranormal, and also items and stories about supernatural experiences.

The Secret Lantern Society decorated the park, the bandstand, and 224 Street with lights and lanterns, some of which were created at community workshops held a week prior.

Mind of a Snail, a shadow puppetry duo who specialize in multilayered visual storytelling with handmade projections, hosted an area where people were able to explore and play with shadow and light murals.

There was also be face painting and interactive displays. The Maple Ridge Public Library was also on hand with other fun activities.

• The News has contacted the City of Maple Ridge and will add the winners of the costume contest once received

Halloweenmaple ridge