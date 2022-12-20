Natasha Hill snapped this picture of her pup enjoying some very deep snow in their Abbotsford yard on Dec. 20. (Submitted/Natasha Hill)

Natasha Hill snapped this picture of her pup enjoying some very deep snow in their Abbotsford yard on Dec. 20. (Submitted/Natasha Hill)

VIDEO: Dogs wake up to winter across Lower Mainland after big storm

Big dogs bounding into snowbanks, tiny pups diving into drifts and more

Watching dogs reacting to their first snow, or their second or third or more snow, is always a fun experience.

On Tuesday morning, dogs across the Lower Mainland woke up to a wintery wonderland to run around in, and their owners were quick with their cameras to record it all.

Here’s a fun little montage of dogs in Abbotsford and beyond on their morning trip to the backyard.

If you have photos or video to share with Abbotsford News anytime, email us at newsroom@abbynews.com.

READ MORE: ‘A sea of mats’: Abbotsford extreme weather shelters run overcapacity through winter storm

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsBC StormBreaking NewsSnowvideo

Previous story
Maple Ridge seniors share favourite holiday films
Next story
SHARE: Reminder of warmer days, not so long ago

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Rambler Jenna Hampton plays tight defence. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge girls have strong showing at Langley basketball tourney

In the midst of another cold snap, Don MacLean’s photograph of the sun setting over Alouette River reminds folks of the beauty and tranquility of this area, and what it is they love about living on the West Coast – most of the time. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Reminder of warmer days, not so long ago

Denise Salapa. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge seniors share favourite holiday films

Architectural images of the proposed development. (Bissky Architecture/Special to The News)
Major development in west Maple Ridge in the works