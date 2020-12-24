VIDEO: Furry friends getting festive

Thanks to News’ readers who shared their favourite holiday pet pics

Cheyanne van Herwaarden shared this picture of her little feline Santa Claus (a.k.a. Chloe). (Special to The News)

Not just people are getting into the holiday spirit.

There’s lots of local pets that are donning their favourite Christmas duds, or at least tolerating their owners dressing them long enough to be captured in a photo.

Here’s a selection of festive photographs of people’s favourite furry friends, that News’ readers have shared with us on Facebook.

Merry ho-ho-HO!

Christmas holidaymaple ridgePetsPitt Meadows