VIDEO: Grad cheer planned for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Cheer to celebrate grads across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows planned for June 20. (Screen grab)

School District 42 will be holding a community cheer for all grads.

On June 20 at 20:20, or 8:20 p.m., and school district superintendents Ken Cober and Jovo Bikic are asking everyone in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to grab their favourite noisemaker and head out onto the street or patio and cheer for one minute – like the 7 p.m. cheer for essential service workers.

The idea for the grad cheer originated with students at Port Coquitlam’s Riverside Secondary School, explained Irena Pochop with the school district.

“We thought this was a great initiative and reached out to the City of Maple Ridge and the City of Pitt Meadows to see if they could help us spread the word in our communities,” said Pochop.

This year there are 2,020 graduating in the school district this year, added Pochop, and they are also highlighting their accomplishments with a collection of messages of congratulations that they will be putting on the 2020 Grads website at grad2020.sd42.ca.

The site, said Pochop, will be updates as messages are received.

