VIDEO: Hair and makeup artists needed to help people in need in Maple Ridge

Help Portrait gives free family photos to those in need

Help Portrait is in need of help from hairstylists and makeup artists to donate some time to help others this season.

Brenda Norrie, organizer of the Ridge Meadows event, says that all other spots have been filled for the ninth annual event, which offers a professional portrait to those may not otherwise be able to afford one.

A team of hairstylists and makeup artists will be on site to give guests mini-makeovers before the professional portrait session.

Every family receives a free framed portrait.

The event will also have a children’s craft and entertainment station, live music, a comfortable waiting area and refreshments.

Last year, around 250 people attended the event.

Since 2011, it has served more than 2,100 people in the community.

Help Portrait takes place in 67 countries all over the world on the same day. It was started in the United States by photographers Jeremy Cowart and Kyle Chowning in 2008.

Help Portrait Ridge Meadows takes place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Golden Ears United Church, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge.

• To volunteer, go to helpportraitridgemeadows.com.