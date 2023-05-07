VIDEO: Home show delights thousands at fairgrounds in Maple Ridge

Magicians Norden and Gordon team up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Children are entertained by magicians Norden and Gordon who teamed up for the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Amiel Poepl, 3, enjoys Bells and Whistles Mini Golf at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Kris Ong, volunteer manager with the Friends In Need Food Bank, left, and volunteer Christina Wensley, hold up a gift basket that the food bank was raffling off at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) People walk through the market at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Aviva Poepl, 5, enjoys Bells and Whistles Mini Golf at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Easton Hirst, 2, and mom Emma Hitchings, and dad, Steve Hirst, play one of the many carnival games at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Shooting Star Amusements had rides going at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Quinn Roarty, 6, and father Dan, at the Ridge Meadows Home Show on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Members of Shine Bright Studio present Seussical the Musical at the Ridge Meadows Home Show Family Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Major Tunney, 3, left, and his brother Matteo, 6, work on crafts at the Ridge Meadows Home Show. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The rain held off on Sunday for the final day of the Ridge Meadows Home Show where thousands of people were entertained at the free Family Festival or received renovation tips from the exhibitors inside.

Executive director Graham Vanstone was pleased with the attendance this year, event though the fair was hampered by rain on Saturday.

“Our attendance was up 10 per cent yesterday, in spite of the weather,” said Vanstone as he welcomed people to the Albion Fairgrounds for the final day.

Magicians Norden and Gordon teamed up to entertain the crowds at the Family Fest stage on Sunday. Shine Bright Studio presented Seussical the Musical and there was also a performance by Blue Crane Contortion and Acrobatics.

Children enjoyed crafts and mini golf at the Family Fest, in addition to a free foam pit.

Food trucks lined the fairgrounds and hundreds of exhibitor booths packed both Planet Ice and the Golden Ears Winter Club.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Home Show underway in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Ridge Meadows Home Show kicks off in Maple Ridge

maple ridgePitt Meadows