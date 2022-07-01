VIDEO: Hundreds pack Maple Ridge park for Canada Day

There were three stages of entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of activities for children

The sun shone down on the throngs of people that made their way downtown Maple Ridge to celebrate Canada Day on Friday.

Hundreds wandered through Memorial Peace Park to mark Canada’s 155th birthday.

Stacy Archer, who has only lived in Maple Ridge for about a year and a half, was celebrating with her daughter Everly Brar, 1. This was the family’s first Canada Day celebration in Maple Ridge.

Archer said she was enjoying the crowds at the event and was looking forward to the music and the food.

“It’s a little scary with COVID still. But we’re over it,” said the mother who moved to the community from Vancouver.

Kia Noble was enjoying a round of mini-golf with his son Samuel, 5, and said it was his first celebration in Maple Ridge as well.

In previous years they have celebrated Canada Day in Coquitlam, Burnaby and downtown Vancouver.

Samuel and Kia both enjoyed the live entertainment, especially on the Main Stage in front of the ACT Arts Centre, in addition, Kia also liked the marketplace along 224 Street.

Three stages were packed with musicians, dancers, and other performers. There were also bunnies, chickens and llamas on display courtesy of the various local 4H clubs. There were pony rides, bubble soccer, laser tag, rock climbing, and other activities for children.

Laser tag. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A llama found shade under a tent. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Mini golf. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Climbing wall. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Children could pet bunnies. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A girl shades a dog as she waits for lunch at one of the many food trucks surrounding Memorial Peace Park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Children put their imagination to work to add a clay ornament to a birthday cake for Canada. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Cousin Harley on the Main Stage in front of the ACT Arts Centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Bubble soccer. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

StoryWalk hosted by Tiffany Stone. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A live performance on the bandstand hosted by the Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Bubble soccer. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)