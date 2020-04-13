Jesse Holland, a staff member with City of Maple Ridge youth services, addresses commonly asked questions parents are hearing from kids during the pandemic. (screen shot)

VIDEO: Kids commonly asked questions about COVID-19 addressed by City of Maple Ridge

City of Maple Ridge aims to inform community through regular video messages

Did you catch the latest video from the City of Maple Ridge about talking to kids about bending the curve during the pandemic?

In a video posted last week Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden shares a message from City staff Tony Cotroneo and Jesse Holland about what activities are still safe to practice and which should be avoided.

READ MORE: Stick to your local parks this Easter weekend, says Metro Vancouver

“Tony and I are both parents and we’re getting lots of questions from our kids about what’s okay and what’s not okay to do during COVID-19,” said Holland, a staff member with City youth services.

“Today I am going to test Tony’s knowledge and ask him a bunch of the questions that many of the parents are hearing across the city from their kids,” he added.

Take a listen as City staff address the commonly asked questions from kids.

“So let’s work together. Let’s talk to our kids. Let’s support each other; we got this,” said Cotroneo, a recreation manager.

Coronavirus

