VIDEO: Kids commonly asked questions about COVID-19 addressed by City of Maple Ridge

Did you catch the latest video from the City of Maple Ridge about talking to kids about bending the curve during the pandemic?
In a video posted last week Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden shares a message from City staff Tony Cotroneo and Jesse Holland about what activities are still safe to practice and which should be avoided.
“Tony and I are both parents and we’re getting lots of questions from our kids about what’s okay and what’s not okay to do during COVID-19,” said Holland, a staff member with City youth services.
“Today I am going to test Tony’s knowledge and ask him a bunch of the questions that many of the parents are hearing across the city from their kids,” he added.
Take a listen as City staff address the commonly asked questions from kids.
“So let’s work together. Let’s talk to our kids. Let’s support each other; we got this,” said Cotroneo, a recreation manager.
