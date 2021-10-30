VIDEO: Last minute pumpkin pickers at Maple Ridge patch

Alice Cheltenham, 3, of Pitt Meadows, plays with wooden cars in the forest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) People wander the Laity Pumpkin Patch on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Graeme Miller with his daughter Thora, 17 months. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Ashley Taylor and her daughter Aubrey Chong, 8 months, walk through the corn maze. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Richard Shim-Thomas, 3, sits in Snoopy’s dog house. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Carter Cutler, 4, of Maple Ridge, clings to a pole after climbing it to ring a bell. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Alex Hebeler, 3, drags a pumpkin through the field. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Alice Cheltenham, 3, of Pitt Meadows, plays with wooden cars in the forest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Richard Shim-Thomas, 3, of Pitt Meadows at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Alex Hebeler, 3, is planning to be a firefighter for Halloween. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Richard Shim-Thomas, 3, of Pitt Meadows at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Carter Cutler, 4, and his sister Emilia, 7, at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Ezra Mylrea, 19 months, and his mother Brayley, enjoy Friday at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Isaac Wang of Surrey, carries his daughter Elirora, 22 months, through the corn maze at the Laity Pumpkin Patch on Friday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Rebecca Hebeler with her son Alex, 3. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) The Magrath family – Kelly, Rhys, and Deana – pet goats. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Leon Vhada, 1, does some fishing at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Andrea Dunas and Piolo Maghirang of Cloverdale. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Wyatt Lemon, 1, peeks out a window of a bus in the forest at the Laity Pumpkin Patch. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

People from across the Lower Mainland were enjoying the sun Friday afternoon, picking out last minute pumpkins at the Laity Pumpkin Patch in Maple Ridge.

Julia Miller, of Maple Ridge, was there with her family, including Graeme and Emily Miller, the parents of Thora, 17 months, and Rebecca Hebeler, the mother of Isaac, 1, and Alex, 3.

It was a last minute decision to come to the pumpkin patch this year, said Julia, especially when they saw how nice the weather was on Friday.

Rebecca and her sister Emily, have been coming to the Laity Pumpkin Patch since they were children.

“So now it’s fun to bring the tradition up to my own kids,” said Rebecca, with Emily echoing the same sentiment.

On Friday there were people at the patch from Surrey, Burnaby, and Pitt Meadows.

In addition to picking pumpkins, there is a farmer play centre, haw wagon rides, the fairy tale woods, corn maze, farm animals, panning for gold, and an obstacle course, for children to enjoy on the north side.

In the south patch there is a pumpkin cannon, a western pumpkin town, a farmer obstacle course, farm animals, a corn maze, a family games area, a glow-in-the-dark garden, a race maze, a right turn only maze, and pick your own pumpkins.

Both sides are open from 9-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch South is located at 12725 Laity St., Maple Ridge.

The Laity Pumpkin Patch North is located at 21145 128 Ave., Maple Ridge.

For more information go to laitypumpkinpatch.com.

