VIDEO: Maple Ridge florist releases 150 balloons for St. Patrick’s Day

Adam Kozielec, left, and Sandra Taylor, release 150 biodegradable balloons on St. Patrick’s Day the colour of the Irish flag: green, white, and gold. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The colours of Ireland – green, white, and gold – were flying high in the sky this St. Patrick’s Day.

Sandra Taylor, owner and operator of Westgate Flower Garden in Maple Ridge released 150 biodegradable balloons into the air in celebration of the Irish patron saint on Wednesday, March 17.

The event was in honour of “everyone who has gone through COVID, who couldn’t see their family across the waters, for all the beautiful seniors, for everybody,” explained Taylor.

“We are just going to let love rule,” she exclaimed.

Before the release the florist who hails from Dublin on the Emerald Isle sang the Irish national anthem in Gaelic.

Adam Kozielec, who has been in the balloon industry since 1994, helped Taylor with the release and explained that the balloons were made of natural latex, so they were biodegradable.

“It’s not your metallic balloons,” he said.

As part of the celebration, Taylor posted an online performance by the Eire Born Dancers, an Irish dance company in Vancouver.

She capped off the event outside her flower shop by performing Down by the Salley Gardens on the harp – a ballad based on a poem by William Butler Yeats.

All day Taylor had four leprechauns delivering flowers she had gifted to others to make their St. Patrick’s Day special.

She was also planning to make a donation to some of the local dance schools as well as the ACT in Maple Ridge, in support of the arts, because she thinks they have suffered during COVID.

Taylor also joined forces with Gusto Chocolates, for six giveaways during the day.

The local florist is planning to keep the celebration going until the end of the week when she will host a virtual children’s workshop where they will be making a leprechaun garden. There will also be a raffle for the children.

The workshop is still open to registration. Once registered, children pick up all their supplies on the curbside outside Westgate Flower Garden.

Then at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, they can log on to follow Taylor as she makes the garden with them.

To register contact Westgate Flower Garden at 604-460-7230.

