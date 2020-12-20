VIDEO: Maple Ridge light display goes viral on YouTube

A Maple Ridge house has lit up their front yard with a musical light display. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge Christmas light display set to music is going viral on YouTube.

Snowmen, Christmas trees and Christmas lightbulbs, in the front yard of the house, along with snowflakes and icicles on the face of the house, dance to an array of Christmas music including the Christmas Vacation theme song and a live version of Little Drummer Boy by pop duo for King and Country.

As of Friday afternoon the video on YouTube had been viewed 509 times since it was first uploaded on Dec. 11.

The house is located at 11290 236 St. in Maple Ridge.

Tune to 106.7 to hear the music synchronized to the light display.

