Pacu is likely the largest pet fish you’ll find in the Shuswap, and at 28 years old and going strong he is likely the oldest as well. He currently lives a carefree life in his special tank at Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Swimming slow and steady around the waters of his special tank in Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies in Salmon Arm is one monster of an exotic fish, and his name is Pacu.

Well known throughout the Shuswap, Pacu is a Black Pacu fish, a much more relaxed relative of the fearsome piranha. Pacu’s tend to make their home in the Amazon River, where they feed on nuts, tree fruits and river vegetation.

Read More: Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake Monster?

Critters assistant manager Jenny Ritchie says Pacu is likely not only the biggest pet fish in the region, but the oldest as well. With an estimated 28 years behind him already, and a potential to live up to 50 years in total, Pacu has been a longtime fixture in the area and will likely remain alive and well for quite some time.

Ritchie says his favourite foods are bananas and grapes, and he is very curious when visitors show up. Pacu seems to have a fondness for kids and, oddly enough, dogs; she says he tends to swim right up to the glass and greet these visitors with extra enthusiasm.

Read More: Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Critters welcomes visitors to drop by and pay Pacu a visit, if you’re lucky you might even see him being fed some fruit.

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

Just Posted

Firefighters battling blaze in Pitt Meadows

Wooldridge Road closed to the public

Pitt Meadows the hot spot in Canada on Saturday

Unseasonably warm temperatures as first day of spring coming Wednesday

19 years after Maple Ridge woman’s murder in India, husband still haunted by wife’s last words

Sukhwinder Singh Mithu said he is relieved that mother and uncle of Jassi Sidhu will at last face trial

Highland Park elementary getting a new playground

Pitt Meadows school one of 50 getting new equipment

Candlelight vigil to honour shooting victims in New Zealand

In Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on Saturday evening

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

B.C. man’s rare Muramasa sword carries ‘cursed’ backstory

“It really belongs in a museum.”

Knights host huge football camp in Maple Ridge

Free event supported by BC Lions and many other coaches

B.C. woman wins appeal, gets workers’ comp from crash during commute

She was driving an employer-owned vehicle when she crashed on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford on her way to work

Video: Meet Pacu, the Shuswap’s largest and oldest pet fish

Relative of the piranha draws new visitors every year

Australian senator blames Muslims for mosque attack, faces censure

Television cameras caught a 17-year-old boy breaking an egg on Sen. Fraser Anning’s head

‘Disgusting and shameful’: School dress code debate by B.C. trustees irk union head

International Longshore and Warehouse Union president Rob Ashton calls out Chilliwack trustees

Man, 19, dies in Vancouver assault marking third homicide of 2019

The death of Dakota Skye Wildman is being investigated as targeted attack

UPDATE: Missing girl, 12, from Williams Lake found safe

Rebecca Mann was last seen in the early morning hours on Pigeon Road

Most Read