VIDEO: Mounties ask locals to honour sacrifices by remembering in place

In a very different year, Ridge Meadows RCMP’s leadership team asks people to remember – but safely

Ridge Meadows RCMP are using a video to pay tribute to local veterans and at the same time remind people to stay safe this Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day (formerly known as Armistice Day) on Wednesday, Nov. 11 will be like no other memorial day on record.

Due to the coronavirus, and especially given Dr. Bonnie Henry’s latest set of restrictions that came down Saturday, any plans to gather to pay homage to our soldiers – past and present – must change.

The Mounties ask that local residents stay home to keep everyone safe.

“Once a year we pause and gather to respect, honour and remember our fallen soldiers,” the local officer in charge, Supt. Jennifer Hyland, said with the video.”

This year is different… but we can still remember in place and honour the sacrifice of our veterans, past and current,” Hyland and her leadership team state in their Twitter post. “Your sacrifice, our freedoms, Ridge Meadows RCMP thanks you.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland asks people to stay safe and remember in place this Remembrance Day.
