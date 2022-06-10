VIDEO: Museum celebrates Maple Ridge’s Finnish roots Saturday

A one-day celebration and temporary display help mark contributions made by immigrants from Finland

Maple Ridge Museum curator Melissa Rollit strung together a handmade historic Finnish loom used for making rugs. It’s from the heritage society archives, but has never been on display before, because of space. It will be demonstrated during Saturday’s special Finnish celebration. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)

Finnish immigrants played a significant role in settling this community known as Maple Ridge.

And as a tribute to these pioneers, the team at the Maple Ridge Museum & Archives have set up a temporary display and are hosting a special one-day event this weekend.

It’s called Midsummer Event, and is being held on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim Hadgkiss Park, in the 22500-block of 116th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

This free event includes tours of the new Finnish exhibit, plus activities such as making flower crowns, playing the Finnish lawn game Molkky, sampling pulla ( a traditional Finnish bread being made by staff at the museum), and learning some traditional dance moves, said museum executive director Shea Henry.

