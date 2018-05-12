VIDEO: Open house at KPU Langley campus

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on May 12, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

The largest public science festival in the Fraser Valley was expected to draw about 3,000 visitors to the Langley City campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) today (Saturday).

The free event runs until 3 p.m.

Among other things, visitors will be able to create glitter slime, inflate a real lung, taste a craft brew, or watch the chemistry magic show at the KPU Science Rendezvous and Langley Open House at 20901 Langley Bypass.

Last year, the event drew 2,000 visitors to experience the free hands-on activities, shows, tours and displays for the entire family.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter