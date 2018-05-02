A Northern Spotted Owl. Image courtesy of the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program

VIDEO: Owl webcam returns

Northern Spotted Owl live web stream back online

The Owlcam is back.

Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program in Langley is feeding live images of a pair of breeding Northern Spotted Owls, and a recently hatched chick at http://fwcp.ca/owlwebcam/.

The best times for seeing activity on the nest is between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the evening.

This is when food is provided to the adults, although it hard to predict when they will actually deliver the food to the chick.

“This web camera gives an intimate look at the growth and development of a Northern Spotted Owl chick on the nest, which is a unique experience and great learning opportunity for everyone involved,” says Jasmine McCulligh at the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program facility.

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program (FWCP), in partnership with the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, is hosting the owl webcam, back for a second year.

￼There are estimated to be fewer than 20 Northern Spotted Owls left in the wild in Canada.

The goal of the breeding program, which started in 2007, is to restore the wild population to over 200 adult Northern Spotted Owls by releasing up to 20 juvenile owls a year over the next 10 to 15 years.

In the near future, owls will be released into 300,000 hectares of old-growth forest, which has been protected for this very purpose.

The live streaming is being hosted by the FWCP, which is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations, and public stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.


