VIDEO: Pacific Agriculture Show ready for Abbotsford return tomorrow

Vendors set up inside Tradex, show runs from Thursday to Sunday (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The Pacific Agriculture Show returns to Tradex on tomorrow (Thursday) and runs until Sunday (April 2) at Abbotsford’s Tradex.

Show set up was occurring on Wednesday (March 30) and the mood was upbeat.

It’s the first show since 2020, as the 2021 show had to move to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ordinarily the show occurs at the end of January so the March and April show is a new journey for organizers.

The show will be introducing several new features for the community to enjoy. This includes a beer garden with Barnside Brewing, the popular Aldor Acres Petting Zoo, and a Farmers Market featuring local purveyors on Saturday.

For the first time ever, the show has partnered with Barnside Brewing, a Delta-based craft brewery, to host a beer garden over the three-day event. In addition, there will be several food trucks on site throughout the show where guests can enjoy delicious cuisine from G’s Donairs, Wings, Teriyaki Express, Trucking BBQ and more.

The event, the largest agricultural event in the province, runs all four days from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vendors prepare floor medals for the four-day Pacific Agriculture Show, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

