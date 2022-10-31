VIDEO: Pitt Meadows airport wins prestigious industry award

Award given for initiative and achievement in the successful development of a public airport

Pitt Meadows Regional Airport CAO and general manager, Guy Miller, and his YPK team received the 2022 William Templeton Trophy. (YPK/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Regional Airport has received a prestigious industry award.

YPK was given the 2022 William Templeton Trophy at the annual Silver Wings Industry and Scholarship Awards recognizing outstanding initiative and achievement in the successful development of a public airport, heliport, or float plane landing facility by an individual, association, municipal government, or company.

“It’s a wonderful award and I understand what goes into receiving an award such as this. Commitment, determination, and perseverance are all part of it,” said airport CAO and general manager, Guy Miller.

“That said, it’s not done through one individual, and it’s not done on an island. It’s done through the support and efforts of a large team of individuals that come alongside bringing vision to reality,” he added, acknowledging the province for the provision of funds through the BCAAP Program which helped to kickstart many infrastructure improvement projects at the airport.

Specifically, The British Columbia Aviation Council chose YPK as this years winner for their commitment to the redevelopment, rehabilitation, and upgrade of the airport’s ageing infrastructure – including a state-of-the-art terminal building, redevelopment of several hangar buildings, a new helicopter complex, a new airpark complex, brand new apron, enhanced night lighting, refreshed line marking and fencing, and new operational signage.

The council also noted that YPK also made several community-minded and beautification upgrades including plane – spotting features along the airport perimeter walking path, a static aircraft display at the new entrance-way, and three micro-parks as part of their parking lot rehabilitation project.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award from the British Columbia Aviation Council”,

said City of Pitt Meadows CAO and Pitt Meadows Airport Society president, Mark Roberts.

“It’s wonderful to see the airport recognized for the exceptional work that has gone into its redevelopment these last few years, and it motivates us to continue towards our long-term goals for YPK as a provider of quality air services and vibrant business activity in the North Fraser region,” he said.

Miller acknowledged his staff for their enthusiasm, dedication, and hard work over the past four years, and the Pitt Meadows Airport Society board of directors for their support and skilled leadership through the development and upgrade process.

“This is great news for our airport and for our two communities”, said City of Maple Ridge CAO and Pitt

Meadows Airport Society director, Scott Hartman.

“The YPK team’s collective vision, hard work, and relentless efforts are evident with the recent successes at YPK and now with the formal recognition from the BCAC. I am grateful to help support the efforts as we continue to grow YPK,” Hartman noted.

Past winners of the award include: Vancouver International Airport, YVR; Abbotsford International Airport, YXX; and Kelowna International Airport, YLW.

Work at YPK will continue into 2024, with the re-pavement of its runways, taxiways, and supporting infrastructure.

The William Templeton Trophy was handed out on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Pitt Meadows Regional Airport staff will be recognized for the achievement at the Tuesday, Nov. 22, City of Pitt

Meadows council meeting.

