VIDEO: Pitt Meadows on display at art gallery

Whimsical Osprey Village by Patricia Gordon, watercolour. (Special to The News)

A new exhibit at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery features the city seen through the eyes of local artists.

This is the third annual Pitt Meadows Proud exhibition featuring paintings and other medium inspired by the natural beauty of the surrounding area and the vibrant people that make up the city.

The show will also feature the works of artists from Pitt Meadows Secondary School, including acrylic paintings, digital photography, and mixed media pieces.

Local artists include: Shannon Emmanuel; Patricia Gordon; Nancy Pattullo; Nancy Collins; Michelle Loupret; Lea Sevcov; Jasmine Zhu; Suzanne Amendolagine; Rob Egan; Laura Stark; Carol Melanson; Marie Matheson; Marie Matheson; Connie-Jean Moore; Diane Zutz; Michelle Loupret; and Judy Osiowy.

Tara Rhodes will have her repainted vintage furniture on display and Suzanne Amendolagine hand painted bowls.

The exhibit will also feature various local artisan products for sale including handmade soaps, jars of scone mixes, beeswax food wraps, wooden garden fairy doors, and microwave bowl cozies.

In addition, the Pitt Meadows Secondary Senior Art Foundations Class are selling a 15” by 20” pencil collage with proceeds going towards the art program at the high school.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Day going live again

ALSO: Pitt Meadows Day turns 75

The Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is a free public art gallery located just off of Lougheed Highway on Harris Road at 12492 Harris Rd..

It is a free gallery that is open from 12-4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Masks are still mandated at the gallery.

For more information call 604-465-9845.

To see the virtual gallery go to pittmeadows.ca/arts-culture-heritage/pitt-meadows-art-gallery/current-exhibitions/pitt-meadows-proud-tm.

The exhibit runs until July 10.

Arts and culturePitt Meadows

Midori by Eva Clark and Maya Adolph, Grade 9 students at Pitt Meadows Secondary School. (Special to The News)

Afternoon Training by Lena Meszaros, a Grade 10 student at Pitt Meadows Secondary School. (Special to The News)