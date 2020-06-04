Seniors enjoy an outdoor concert and dance party outside the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

VIDEO: Pitt Meadows seniors enjoy outdoor dance party for Seniors Week

Outdoor party held in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre

A live concert was held in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Thursday to mark Seniors Week in the community.

Normally there would be several events throughout the week, said Carmen Tischer, activity coordinator for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

But, this year, events had to be pared down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge seniors honoured in novel ways for Seniors’ Week

About 40 people attended a concert in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre on Wednesday and 45 came out to the Pitt Meadows event that featured two metre distancing between seats and participants.

Phil Van Loo provided the live music.

Traditionally a strawberry tea has been held at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre for seniors week.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge seniors stay connected through music

Guests at this years event went home with a piece of cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries.

On Friday, June 5, a parade will be taking place downtown Maple Ridge to signal the end of Seniors Week.

It is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Rosewood Cottage along 225 Street and then travel west along Lougheed Highway to Maple Towers at 222 Street. Then the parade will proceed to Maple Ridge Seniors Village along 119 Avenue and then east along Dewdney Trunk Road to 224 Street. The parade is expected to finish at 2:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Pitt MeadowsSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Seniors enjoy an outdoor concert and dance party outside the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Seniors enjoy an outdoor concert and dance party outside the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Previous story
SHARE: Photo contest spotlights significant seniors

Just Posted

VIDEO: Pitt Meadows dentist celebrates end of a ‘hard’ two-month COVID-19 battle

Michael Chow was given surprise send off by hospital staff and welcome home from neighbours

LETTER: Telosky park being treated like a garbage can

Maple Ridge resident upset by the amount of littering found in revamped facilities

VIDEO: Pitt Meadows seniors enjoy outdoor dance party for Seniors Week

Outdoor party held in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre

Maple Ridge to recognize 2020 grads with light display at Memorial Peace Park and community cheer

Community cheer scheduled for June 20 and light display available all month

LETTER: COVID-19, like other viruses, just needs to run its course

One letter writer comes to defence of another, convinced reaction to virus was overblown

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

Stray dog with duct tape around muzzle spotted in Abbotsford

Pooch has been spotted over two days, but has escaped capture so far

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

VIDEO: Revelstoke bear wanders into Animal House pet store

Staff got ready to chase it out with a broom

No need to get out of your car at food truck festival in Abbotsford and Langley

Annual event takes drive-thru approach during COVID-19 pandemic

New study is first full list of species that only exist in Canada

Almost 40 per cent of them are critically imperilled or imperilled and eight are already extinct

Most Read