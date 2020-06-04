VIDEO: Pitt Meadows seniors enjoy outdoor dance party for Seniors Week

Outdoor party held in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre

Seniors enjoy an outdoor concert and dance party outside the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

A live concert was held in the parking lot of the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre on Thursday to mark Seniors Week in the community.

Normally there would be several events throughout the week, said Carmen Tischer, activity coordinator for the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

But, this year, events had to be pared down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing rules.

About 40 people attended a concert in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre on Wednesday and 45 came out to the Pitt Meadows event that featured two metre distancing between seats and participants.

Phil Van Loo provided the live music.

Traditionally a strawberry tea has been held at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre for seniors week.

Guests at this years event went home with a piece of cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries.

On Friday, June 5, a parade will be taking place downtown Maple Ridge to signal the end of Seniors Week.

It is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Rosewood Cottage along 225 Street and then travel west along Lougheed Highway to Maple Towers at 222 Street. Then the parade will proceed to Maple Ridge Seniors Village along 119 Avenue and then east along Dewdney Trunk Road to 224 Street. The parade is expected to finish at 2:30 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre.

