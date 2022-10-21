VIDEO: Principal pied in Maple Ridge – for a good cause

Albion Elementary principal Tanya Dailey after receiving six pies to the face. (Christina Holland/Special to The News)

Students at Albion Elementary school chanted “do it” as vice-principal Barry Henderson – wearing a clear, plastic bag over his clothes – waited for what was coming to him, during a schoolyard assembly on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Meanwhile, a student, one of the top fundraisers for the school’s Terry Fox Run, stood in front of Henderson, stood in front of him, holding a paper dinner plate ominously filled with whip cream mere inches from his face.

Principal Tanya Dailey, also took part in the continuous chant by pulsing her arms in Henderson’s direction, to the chant’s rhythm. Although, covered in the same plastic garb, she likely knew, she would be next in line for Henderson’s fate.

Henderson, himself, even moved his head up and down to the rhythm of the student voices, before, at last, the whipped cream pie was unleashed to the cheers and hollers of the crowd gathered – the plate, covering his entire face before Henderson peeled it off revealing the white of the cream stuck to his skin.

After a quick game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with Dailey, to determine who was next in line, Henderson found himself preparing for the next pie.

The pie throwing was the result of the school’s successful Terry Fox Run on Thursday, Sept. 29 – raising $5,383.40 for Cancer research – more than their original goal of $2,500. The top fundraisers, 13 in total, were invited to the pie throwing event – a way for Dailey and Henderson to reward their hard work.

“I don’t know if I’m craving whipped cream any time,” laughed Daily two days later.

Daily said when they were doing Rock, Paper, Scissors to see who would be getting the pie, she was doing pretty good – then she started losing.

“It was lots of fun,” she chuckled.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run raises more than $17,000

ALSO: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run in need of an organizer

Every year, the school has always had their students donate a toonie for the run, but this year, Grade 4 teacher Jennifer Holman, who organized the run, wanted to do something different and put some challenges out for the children.

She wanted to not only raise money for the Terry Fox Run, but also help build school community, noted Dailey.

Dailey could be more proud of all of her students.

“It’s super awesome,” she said of the money raised, and also because it’s a cause near and dear to her own heart after losing her mother to the disease.

Top fundraisers were: Olivia Carvalho, Grade 4, who raised $500; Cruz Barley, Grade 2, who raised $200; Lukas Schaefer, Grade 5, who raised $150; Lynzee Durban, Grade 1, who raised $110; Jamie Levitt, Grade 5, who raised $375; Michaela Hendrickson, Grade 5, who raised $170; Ainsley Stoddard, Grade 5, who raised $110; Madison Morash, Grade 5, who raised $110; Sophie Janz, Grade 5, who raised $310; Aria and Eva Holland, Grade 5 and 3, who raised $150; and Grace and Kaitlyn Evans, Grade 5 and 3, who raised $150.

Dailey and Henderson also promised the students they could duct tape them to a wall – donations of duct tape are currently being collected.

maple ridgeTerry Fox Run

Albion Elementary principal Tanya Dailey, left, hugs vice-principal Barry Henderson, after they both received pies to the face. (Christina Holland/Special to The News)