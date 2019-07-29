VIDEO: Rainbow flags put pride into Memorial Peace Park

Golden Ears United Church was giving out free hugs Sunday afternoon during Pride in the Park hosted by PLEA Community Services in Memorial Peace Park. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Memorial Peace Park was ablaze in rainbow flags Sunday afternoon for the fourth Pride in the Park.

People draped themselves in Pride colours as they took in a drag show, made Pride buttons and enjoyed a barbecue by donation.

“We bought food for 200 people and we ran out and had to get more,” said Erika Fryer with PLEA Community Services, the organization that hosted the event.

RELATED: Walking with pride

The event raised $757 for next year’s Maple Ridge Pride event that Fryer would like to see grow even more.

“It blew last year out of the water,” said Fryer about Sunday’s celebration, adding that they only raised about $200 last year.

She is also thankful to the community for supporting the event.

“There really isn’t anything I would change about yesterday (Sunday), which is great,” said Fryer.

PLEA is an accredited, not-for-profit charitable community services agency that has operated throughout the province for the past 40 years. The organization offers residential and non-residential services to children, youth, adults and families facing significant challenges in their lives. Youth programs include: addictions, counselling, independent living, mentoring, residential care, peer support, school and work, youth justice and youth outreach.

 

