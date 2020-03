Cruisers with lights and sirens blaring give boost to those working within

Staff at Ridge Meadows Hospital say thank you to RCMP for their 7 p.m. parade on Sunday. (Contributed)

Frontline workers at Ridge Meadows Hospital received a boost in support from RCMP on Sunday.

A steady line of cruisers with lights and sirens blaring drove right past the front entrance of the hospital.

The RCMP started their campaign last week, as they joined residents of Vancouver’s West End who have been cheering and banging pots and pans for health care workers at 7 p.m.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



